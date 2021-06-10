Parineeti Chopra Shares Pics From Turkey, Fans Ask How She Travelled Amid Pandemic

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has currently flown to Turkey to spend some quality time away from the limelight of the showbiz world. Recently, the actor hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram space to interact with her fans and followers. One of the curious fans, who was intrigued with the scenic views posted by the actor asked Parineeti where did she happen to click the picturesque sights. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star responded to the fan and while doing so, she also assured everyone that she hasn’t taken the pandemic lightly.

Parineeti Chopra informed fans that she has been outside India since the month of March. Since COVID-19 lockdown regulations are different outside the country, she is able to "travel freely". But the actor added she hasn’t taken this opportunity for granted at all. Addressing the question, she said, “I wanna address this since most people are not able to travel from India. I have been outside the country since March. I am lucky enough to be able to travel freely in these difficult times. And I am not taking this blessing for granted”.

Another fan asked her if she has taken the COVID-19 vaccination since she is travelling. The fan asked, “Are you vaccinated?”. Parineeti Chopra responded to her fan’s concern saying “It is the first thing I will do when I come to India”. During the Q&A session, Parineeti also revealed her love for travelling.

When asked if she loves to travel, the actor enunciated, “I travel a lot but don’t put it on social media”. Fans also praised her role as Sandy in her recently released thriller drama Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. An admirer expressed that they loved watching her in the film. To this, Parineeti said, “2021 will remain a special year for me. It’s the year I released 3 films within a single month, all 3 gave me back all the love and critics reviews. Cannot be more grateful”. Check out her reaction below:

Parineeti’s Turkey travel pictures have also made sister Priyanka Chopra jealous of her. The Ishqzaade actor recently posted a stunning bikini photo of herself on her social media feed. The picture did not only invoke wanderlust in fans, even Priyanka Chopra expressed that she misses going on beach outings saying “I’m sooo jealous”. Take a look:

(Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram)

