Parineeti Chopra Shares Priyanka Chopra's Reaction To Her Back-to-back Releases This Year

Parineeti Chopra has had a great year so far with three back-to-back releases. The actress received critical acclaim for her performance in all three movies, but particularly for her portrayal of Saina Nehwal and a headstrong banker in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In a recent interview, Parineeti revealed how her cousin Priyanka Chopra reacted to her back-to-back releases this year and also revealed what advice Priyanka gave her.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Parineeti revealed she and Priyanka had a lengthy discussion about the movie and the latter advised her to do movies that she liked and was willing to give her all and not just for the sake of it. Parineeti further said that Priyanka's advice came at that point in her career where she was looking for openings to break and change the image of a bubbly, girl next door actor. The actress said that it was because of this particular conversation with Priyanka that she finally "did these kinds of films and got these kinds of reviews". Parineeti revealed that Priyanka was the happiest for her as she received praise for her performance.

The Ishaqzaade actress said that Priyanka was really happy that she decided to do those three movies and they had long conversations about these three films.

Latest Parineeti Chopra movies

The actress started off her year with the mystery thriller film The Girl on the Train, based on British author Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel of the same name. In the movie, Parineeti plays the role of a troubled alcoholic woman who gets involved in a murder investigation. The actress's second release of the year was Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. In the movie, Chopra plays the role of Sandeep a top executive at a bank. Next Parineeti was seen in the biographical sports film Saina where she played the role of the Badminton player Saina Nehwal. The actress will next be seen in the crime drama Animal. The movie will also feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role marking Chopra and Kapoor's maiden collaboration.

