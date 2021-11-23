Parineeti Chopra Shares Sweet Post On Parents' 35th Anniversary, Calls Them Unlikely Match

Parineeti Chopra headed to her Instagram account on Tuesday, on the occasion of her parents' 35th wedding anniversary and extended her heartfelt wishes to them. She uploaded some adorable family pictures as she celebrated her parents' Reena and Pawan Chopra's special day. The Bollywood actor also thanked them for passing on their sense of humour to her.

Parineeti Chopra extends her wishes to parents on their 35th anniversary

The Hasee Toh Phasee actor posted a series of adorable images online and also gave her fans and followers some history about her parents. She mentioned that her mother was an NRI from Kenya and her father was a small-town boy from Ambala, and called them an ‘unlikely match’. She penned down that the duo has recreated the definition for ‘Love, loyalty, understanding and friendship’ and wrote, “You raised the 3 of us like you; ambitious, kind and honest.”

Chopra also mentioned that her parents did a good job ‘saving the family’, by passing on their ‘funny gene’ to their children. The caption further read, “But MAINLY - thanks for passing on your sense of humour 😁 Can you imagine having 2 hilarious parents, but the children are not? Phew. If you hadn’t passed on your funny gene to us, we would have a problem. So good job saving the family. Congrats.” Parineeti Chopra’s brother, Shivang however claimed he was the funniest in the comments section of his sister’s post. He wrote, “So cute man!!! But I'm the funniest!”

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects

The actor was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor. The romantic drama was helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and is available for viewers on Amazon Prime Video. The actor also has a few films in the pipeline. She is currently gearing up to take on a role in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming movie Uunchai. Apart from Chopra, the film will feature a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa, and Sarika. Chopra mentioned she was 'Thrilled and honoured' to be part of Barjatya's film and posted a few pictures with him on her Twitter account. Chopra will also be seen taking on a role in Sandeep Vanga’s directorial, Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

(Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra)