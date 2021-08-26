Parineeti Chopra Shares Video Of Driving Car; Claims 'girls Drive Better Than Guys'

Actor Parineeti Chopra has recently returned to Mumbai after a 5-month long haul and is now finally behind the wheel after constantly jetting her way through destinations. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star has been enjoying her time back home, not leaving any chance when it comes to driving, which Parineeti says comes 'seldom' to her. The actor took to her Instagram on Thursday, where she can be seen enjoying a beautiful drive in a recent video. Parineeti is also jamming to the trending Sinhalese song Manike Mage Hithe, as she hits the road in lovely weather.

Parineeti Chopra believes girls are better drivers

As the actor uploaded the video on Instagram, she wrote a catchy caption along with it, that mentioned how the actor firmly believes that “girls drive better than boys”. Her caption read, "I drive every opportunity I get. Which is very seldom because I’m on planes usually 🙃 #MyHappyPlace (Also - GIRLS. DRIVE. BETTER.THAN. GUYS. Kbyeeeee dropping the mic and leaving you guys to argue. 😈🤣.". Take a look.

The actor also posted a bunch of stories on her profile, where she can be seen venturing into a secluded place, accompanied by other people. She shared photos of her journey, her car, which she lovingly referred to as 'My Baby'. She also posted photos of her enjoying a hearty meal at the beautiful place she is at along with posting adorable selfies.

Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai after a long hiatus

The actor returned to the city just two weeks ago, as she shared a video of her cherishing the first car ride home. In the video, she can be seen pepping her head out of the car window as she smiles and shows the empty roads at night in Mumbai. With the fresh breeze of air, brushing her face, the actor looked contented and can be seen smiling. Her caption read," “Back home after 5 months. Had to breathe it in a real way. No place like #Bombay #Home.”.

The actor was in London spending time with her sister and superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actor even got her first jab in London where her sister Priyanka Chopra looked after her.

On the work front, Parineeti, who was recently seen in The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Saina, is set to feature in Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

(IMAGE- PARINEETICHOPRA/ INSTA)