Parineeti Chopra Shares Workout Video Of Herself Lifting Weights; Check It Out

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram followers witnessed her dedication towards fitness recently. The actor took to her social media handle yesterday to share a video from her workout session. Training with weights, Parineeti Chopra looked focused and determined.

Parineeti Chopra focuses on her form in her latest post

She stated how she was working on her physical form in the caption of the post. “Heavylifting for now. Cardio can weight. #WorkingOnMyFrom,” read the caption of Parineeti Chopra's latest post. She was all gloved up, with her workout look consisting of a black T-shirt, pink shorts, and grey sports shoes. Loved ones of the actor reacted to the post with positive, praising comments.

Claps, thumbs-ups, a face with heart eyes, fire emoji, and others were seen in the comments section of the post. From Dabboo Ratnani and Manish Malhotra to Sanjana Batra and Sahaj Chopra (Parineeti’s brother), everyone had encouraging things to say. Other fans and followers were no less with their countless heart emojis while showing her their support.

Parineeti's wish to be 'candid' in streetwear

Parineeti recently expressed her wish to be ‘candid on Instagram’ in streetwear clothing. On June 1, 2021, she shared a photo on Instagram, in one such outfit as she casually posed on the streets of Turkey. The actor sported a black crew-neck T-shirt paired with green joggers, white socks and sneakers, black sunglasses, a black purse, and her watch.

“I wanna wear streetwear and be ‘candid on Instagram’ like Gen Z. Please advise,” she wrote in the caption. Parineeti Chopra's photos always get loads of love from her fans on social networking sites, and it was no exception this time either. Comments with hearts and heart eyes emojis flew in from fans, while actor Anushka Sharma posted a laughing emoji indicating her understanding of Parineeti’s desires.

Sharing her gratitude

Currently in Turkey, the actor has been sharing several photos from her visit there. In one such post, Parineeti expressed gratitude for the appreciation she has been receiving lately. “Thankful. Happy. Blessed. 🌸 The industry and fans have given me unending appreciation for #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar #TheGirlOnTheTrain #Saina. Old days are back again. Thankyou reviewers, thankyou audiences,” she wrote as she smiled big while lying down on the grass.

Promo Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

