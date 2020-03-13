Parineeti Chopra's Short Dress Collection Is Simply Perfect For Summers!

Parineeti Chopra is all set for her first release of 2020 alongside Arjun Kapoor. Their movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is all set to hit the theatres on March 20. Parineeti's character in the movie has a completely different fashion sense than the actor's actual sense of fashion. The actor's Instagram photos give a major shoutout to short dresses that are apt for summers. Take a look at some of the best Instagram photos of Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram photos are pure gold

Parineeti is wearing a Tshirt styled dress in a light green shade.

Pari in this pic dons a short cute top and skirt which is perfect for summers. Her lace top paired with the black leather skirt is the perfect mix of chic and edgy fashion.

Even though Parineeti has donned a Balenciaga sweater dress to withstand the cold in Europe, the outfit can easily be worn during summers. The black boots can be replaced with strappy heels to make it summer appropriate.

Parineeti is probably a fan of patterned short dresses as she often shares her cute and adorable outfits on her official media account. She has donned a peplum patterned dress here in an army green colour. She completed her look with nude heels.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are all set to share the screen space together after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

