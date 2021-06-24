Parineeti Chopra Showers Love On Her Food, Brother Says 'I Deserve Hugs Too'; See Post

Parineeti Chopra has been serving major travel goals as she is posting pictures of herself globe trotting on Instagram. The actor was even asked how it was that she was travelling when the world was under lockdown in a Q+A session and she had let everyone know that she had been out of the country from the beginning of March and had not been able to come back in. This is what she was travelling to places that are safe from the threat of the virus as of now. She also let people know that she was actually out of the country for work and it was not like she was just having fun. Parineeti Chopra’s latest Instagram post though sees her doing something unexpected.

Parineeti Chopra showers love on her food

Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram saw her posting a picture of herself while in Austria on June 23, 2021. The picture that she posted saw her seated in a restaurant but it was her post that made the picture even more unique. She had a plate of food in front of her in the picture where the food has been exquisitely decorated and Parineeti Chopra is seen hugging her plate. She has an expression of bliss on her face as she smiled with her eyes closed whilst hugging the dish. Parineeti Chopra can be seen dressed very casually in the picture wearing a white tank top and minimal makeup with her hair pulled back. The background is made up of the beautiful towering mountains of Austria and lush greenery. Parineeti Chopra captioned her photo by saying, “e̶a̶t̶ hug your food”.

Fans and followers of the actor have been commenting on Parineeti Chopra’s photos for a while now. They have let the actor know that her pictures are giving them a major feeling of FOMO. People commented on the picture by saying that the food looked awesome and they wanted a bite. Others commented expressing their love for Parineeti Chopra. The picture even got a comment from Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra who said that while the food deserved a hug, so did he. The post received 336k likes and over a thousand comments in under a day and still counting.

IMAGE: PARINEETI CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.