Parineeti Chopra's Memorable Rendition Of 'Pareshaan' From 'Ishaqzaade' BTS Clip

Actor Parineeti Chopra's fans recently got to see a video that features the actor singing a song from her romantic action drama film Ishaqzaade. The video became quite popular among fans. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Parineeti Chopra sings a song from Ishaqzaade

Back in the year 2012, the official YouTube handle of YRF posted a photo that featured Priyanka Chopra's sister Parineeti. In the video, which was a behind-the-scenes clip of the 2012 flick Ishaqzaade, Chopra is singing an Ishaqzaade song, titled Pareshaan. She covers the song without any musical instruments. At the end of the song, the actor also describes how she feels about this song. Chopra says that it is a beautiful mixture of a 'small town and a modern song, filled with a lot of romance'. The actor said, "It is so cool. It is modern as well as small town, as well as beautiful romance. It is a typical young girls' love song". Here a video of the same by Yash Raj Film's YouTube channel:

Ishaqzaade is a romantic action film penned and directed by Habib Faisal. It is one of the several Bollywood adaptations of William Shakespeare's most iconic play Romeo and Juliet. The film features Parineeti Chopra as Zoya Qureshi, a Muslim girl, who falls in love with Arjun Kapoor's character of Parma Chauhan, a Hindu man. The film depicts the various struggles faced by the couple.

The film also features Gauhar Khan as Chand Bibi, Anil Rastogi, Natasha Rastogi, Shashank Khaitan, and others in crucial roles. The film, released back in May 2012, was commercially successful. The movie was also praised by critics and went on to garner several accolades in various categories. It garnered a huge fan base for both the actors who had just started out with their acting careers back then.

Chopra will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, where she will be sharing the big screen with Arjun Kapoor. The film is currently in the post-production phase and has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans of the actors are highly eager for the release of the film.

