Parineeti Chopra Sings Special Song O Piya In Wedding Video, Raghav Chadha Reacts

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Raghav Chadha in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple got engaged earlier in May and tied the nuptial knot on September 24 in the presence of their close friends and family members. In a recently released teaser of her wedding video, the couple shared a glimpse into their wedding day.

2 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly host two receptions, in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The song O Piya that Parineeti composed for Raghav also played in the video.

Raghav reacted to the video saying, "My singer wife loves surprising me."

Parineeti shares a teaser of her wedding video

Parineeti Chopra shared the teaser of her wedding video on social media dedicating it to her husband Raghav Chadha. The clip had moments from their wedding day. It showed the actress looking on from the balcony as the groom made his way to the venue with his baraat in tow.

Another segment showed Raghav waiting for Parineeti as she walked down the aisle dressed in a Manish Malhotra lehenga. The bride blushed and seemed to be having a fun time on her special day. The love song that Parineeti composed for Raghav, O Piya, played in the background. All eyes will now be on the full video.

Details of Raghav-Parineeti's wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in a big fat Punjabi wedding at the luxurious The Leela Palace, Udaipur. The wedding was attended by several politicians and celebrities. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former tennis player Sania Mirza were seen in attendance. However, Parineeti’s ‘Mimi’ didi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas could not make it to her wedding. Her mother Madhu Chopra said that Priyanka was busy with work and hence couldn’t make it.