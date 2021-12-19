Actor Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to make her television debut with Hunarbaaz alongside Mithun Chakroborty, recently slammed a talent show organisers for tagging her as the judge. The actor took to her Twitter handle and shared the screenshot of a Twitter handle named 'Fun Kids India', an Indian online channel for kids where they mentioned that Parineeti was the judge of the talent show along with musician Salim Merchant.

Parineeti vented her anger on the show's organisers and asked them to remove her name from the judges list. She even called them out for taking advantage of the kids and their parents in such a fraudulent way. After Parineeti lashed out at the makers on Twitter, they took down the tweet. In the now-deleted tweet, it was visibly clear that the makers had mentioned Parineeti and Salim as the judges of the show.

Parineeti Chopra slams talent show makers for listing her as a judge

Sharing screenshots of the tweets, Parineeti wrote, "Absolute SHAM - I am not associated with this show in any way. Request you to kindly remove my name and not take advantage of kids and their parents in this way." Soon after her tweet, Fun Kids India replied to Parineeti and wrote, "We are in touch with your manager for the last 3 months, you have mentioned you are happy to come on board and want to meet us face to face. We are planning to meet you after 19th Dec 2022."

One user responded to the page's reply and wrote, "So that means, I email you and call you but you don't give any formal confirmation, yet I can say that I am associated with you? Doesn't that sound senseless? @FunKidsIndia."

The talent show handle replied to the Twitter user's comment and wrote, "@mohammad bhai (brother), it's not one email or one call, it's 20+, every week, the agency involved has assured us... We want to come to Mumbai face-to-face meeting and got busy with our North India audition. Let's not discuss it here, please!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Uunchai which is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

