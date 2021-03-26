Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Saina' Hits Theatres; Netizens Share Their Verdict

Quick links:
It has been a busy month for Parineeti Chopra with her third film releasing in the span of a month. After intense characters in The Girl on the Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, this time her intensity was on the court, as she stepped into the shoes of Saina Nehwal. The movie hit the theatres on Friday and netizens and critics shared their verdict on what they thought about the movie.
As Saina released, some shared their thoughts on the movie and the result was mixed. A section of the netizens liked the sports drama and used terms like ‘impressive’, ‘inspiring and excellent’. They also highlighted other details that impacted them, like going beyond expectations and being ‘high on emotions.’ One wrote only about Parineeti’s ‘great work’ while another stated that the movie was not about entertainment or box office, but about the attempt to inspire.
It's not about entertainment, but an effort by educators to inspire millions & millions of young girls. It's not about the box office. It's all about the core of education which is "to inspire". #SainaReviewMarch 26, 2021
Thank you @NSaina @Sujay_Jairaj #AmoleGupte @SirPareshRawal pic.twitter.com/TtxaejOiqU
One word review of #Saina :March 25, 2021
"IMPRESSIVE"
Rating: âï¸âï¸âï¸½@ParineetiChopra #AmoleGupte @TSeries @NSaina @meghna1malik @ManavKaul19 #BhushanKumar @eshannaqvi @deepabhatia11 pic.twitter.com/S6YkpWb7NH
#Saina is inspiring and excellent film. @ParineetiChopra has done great job in the film. Performance of #manavkaul and direction of #Amolegupte is also good.— Pankaj Pandey (@ZhakkasBolly) March 25, 2021
Rating - 3.5 star#SainaMovie #SainaReview @TSeries @NSaina
Done watching #Saina :— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) March 25, 2021
Surprisingly, Good. I was expecting an average film from the trailer but it came out better than that. Saina is high on emotions but lacks the intelligent choreography. Finally, something good in Bollywoodq after 14 months since #Tanhaji
RATING- 6/10* pic.twitter.com/zTuvivfeFN
@ParineetiChopra Great Work Mam! #SainaReview !!!— Sudip Roy (@sudiroy1502) March 26, 2021
However, another section was not pleased at all. One critic urged viewers to go ‘ at their own risk’, stating the script of a wrestling movie was converted into that of a badminton one. Anothe response was the movie being a ‘goody goody’ and not deserving of anything more than 1 star out of 5. The performance of Manav Kaul, who played the role of Saina’s coach, however, was hailed.
Hope @taapsee #Dhokalia watch #Saina #SainaMovie #SainaReview and don't repeat all these mistakes in #ShabaashMithu. #SainaMovie is usual Indian ðŸŽ¥ goodie goodie biopic that's it, deserves just 1/5 and that 1 for #Manavkaul he is the soul of the movie. @Deepak11412544 @PMCBN2021— KaulTheKing (@kaultheking) March 26, 2021
Saina traces the journey of Saina Nehwal’s rise from a humble background, driven by ambition to just ‘smash’ her opponents, to becoming one of the most successful atheletes of the country. Right from the encouragement shown by her parents during her growing up days to her coach helping her bag an Olympic bronze medal, among other achievements
The movie is helmed by actor-director Amole Gupte.
