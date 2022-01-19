Parineeti Chopra 'stressing Out' As She 'working With No Masks' Amid Omicron Surge

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra recently completed ten years in the Hindi film industry. On Wednesday, she took to her verified Instagram handle and shared an update with her fans and followers. She dropped a candid picture on her IG story and wrote that she is 'stressing out' as she needs to work 'without masks' amid the Omicron scare. She also added that she needs a day off to 'meditate' and 'calm down'.

Parineeti Chopra on working 'without masks' amid rising COVID cases

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the actor posted a candid picture of candles and a singing bowl on her IG Story. She captioned the picture as, "Work, omicron, shooting without masks and hectic schedules stressing.me.out. Need a day to meditate and calm down" with tensed face emoticons.

Parineeti Chopra busy with shoots of 'Uunchai'

Parineeti Chopra has been shooting for her upcoming movie Uunchai for the past few days. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. While the actor also has one of the most awaited films, Animal in her kitty, she is all set to soon start the shoot for the movie. Animal is a multi-starrer flick including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol apart from the Ishaqzaade star. As the movie is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti recently confessed she is very nervous to go on the sets of Animal.

Parineeti, who began her acting career with Ishaqzaade alongside debutant Arjun Kapoor, has appeared in numerous hit films like Shudh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Golmaal Again, Jabariya Jodi, The Girl On The Train, Saina, and others. Recently, she will be making her small-screen debut on Colors' forthcoming reality show, Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan. She will be judging talented contestants along with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.

More on 'Animal'

Animal was announced on January 1, 2021, and is scheduled to release on October 2, 2022. According to the buzz, Ranbir, who is best known for his brooding romantic roles, will take a paradigm shift and portray a dark and intense character in the film. It will be interesting to see whether Ranbir will do justice to the character that seems to be opposite from the roles he has performed so far.

Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra