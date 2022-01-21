Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are known to share a close-knit friendship and are often seen engaging in fun banters on social media. One such instance happened recently when Arjun gifted his sweatshirt to his Ishaqzaade co-star, who flaunted it via Instagram and penned an adorable note for the former. Parineeti shared the entire string of events on how she got the sweatshirt via a video montage, which started with her leaving a comment on Arjun's post a few weeks ago and concluded with dancing away in the comfy piece of clothing.

At the end of the clip, she posted the duo's pictures wearing the same sweatshirt and wrote "Who wore it better. PS_ its me." Wittily responding to her post, Arjun wrote "Ma'am Pls send the payment." Take a look at this hilarious exchange.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, January 21, Parineeti posted the video where she can be seen jumping in joy as she flaunts the sweatshirt. In the caption, she wrote, "That frustrating feeling when he annoys me and then does nice things. OK but I’m seriously touched that you sent me your sweatshirt when you saw that I loved it.. Now we will have to remain, friends, because we share clothes. Oh no. @arjunkapoor. (Annoying human being. l̷o̷v̷e̷ ̷y̷o̷u̷ ̷t̷o̷o̷)."

Arjun Kapoor, who is known for trolling his co-stars, reacted to her video with a hilarious comment. He wrote, "It looks better on u !!! Btw free hai yeh kisne bola ? Ma’am Pls send the payment I’m sending u the link." Parineeti too played along with him and responded by stating, "@arjunkapoor Wifi nahi chal raha. K no worries please send your farfetch password." Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra and Amaal Malik also reacted to her post.

For the uninitiated, the duo has starred together in films like Ishaqzaade, Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti will now be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial venture Uunchai alongside Nafisa Ali, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. She also has Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PARINEETICHOPRA)