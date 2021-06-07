Parineeti Chopra Thanks Her 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Co-stars In A Lengthy Post

Parineeti Chopra has received a positive response for her role as Sandeep in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which had released earlier this year. While the movie’s performance at the box office was strongly restricted due to the second wave of coronavirus, the film managed to make a mark among the audience. In her recent Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra elaborated in detail about her experience while working in this movie, and how the character has created an impact on her. She also elaborated on the struggles she faced while playing her role and expressed her gratitude towards her co-stars.

Parineeti Chopra on playing Sandeep in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Parineeti Chopra has posted a number of glimpses from the film, which also feature her co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. Chopra began her long message in the caption by talking about how playing a character can bring one “into a surreal zone”. She then went on to compare her experience with sleeping, saying that “You have no control”. The actor also talked about how her “comeback” has made her emotional, thanking director Dibakar Banerjee for the opportunity and added, “audience’s love and critics reviews are the best morning tea”.

Parineeti concluded her long message by saying, “Thankyou Arjun, Neenaji, Raghu sir for being the best partners .. and team SAPF who made this film into the gem it is. Let’s all be proud together”. Her post promptly received a wave of reactions from fans, who expressed their liking towards the film. They confessed that they thoroughly enjoyed her performance in this movie, while some even called it the best performance of her career till date.

Co-incidentally, Arjun Kapoor had also penned a long message describing his experience playing the role of Pinky. He posted a similar message on Instagram, describing his experience while shooting for the film and expressed his gratitude towards the director. The actor also elaborated on how his character has allowed him to elevate his acting skills. The movie was released on March 19 after getting delayed due to the pandemic. The film also stars Raghunir Yadav and Rahul Kumar among others.

