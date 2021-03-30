Parineeti Chopra To Star In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', Calls The Script 'stunning'

After giving three back-to-back films, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is thrilled as she is all set to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal. The actor will be seen starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the much-awaited film. The film is billed as a dark thriller titled Animal, and it is Vanga's second Hindi directorial after the huge success of Kabir Singh in 2019.

Talking about the upcoming film and her character, the actor revealed that she can't talk about the film or her role in detail as yet. However, Parineeti said that she is looking forward to working with the duo for the first time. She told PTI that she does not sit and desperately plan that she wants to work with this director or that actor and has never done that in her career.

For her, the opportunity to be a part of Animal means a lot and it is a huge honour to be a part of a film with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir, she added. Talking about her co-stars, she said that these are actors she has enjoyed watching and respected immensely in a personal capacity. She concluded by saying that for her, working in Animal “will be months of learning school".

Animal script is "stunning," according to Parineeti Chopra, who will begin filming later this year. The actor added that she has spent time with the director and she loves him as a person and being on that set will be extremely exciting. She said that she is very grateful and humbled that they thought of her for the film and the director had confidence in her to pull off the role.

The film, Animal, is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Krishan Kumar. Apart from the trio, the film also stars Bobby Deol in a pivotal role. The makers had announced the movie earlier this year with an audio teaser. Animal is slated to be released on Dussehra 2022.

The actor is currently being seen in Amole Gupte’s much-acclaimed film Saina which is currently running in cinemas. The movie is based on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. The film released on March 26 and has already been garnering positive reviews from audiences.

Source: PTI, In Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram