Parineeti Chopra Wants To Get Candid On Instagram, Asks Gen Z For Their Advice

Parineeti Chopra has been enjoying her time in Turkey by clicking pictures and exploring scenic locations. The actor took to her Instagram on June 1 to post a picture of her donning a streetwear look. Parineeti was seen asking her fans for some Gen Z advice to go candid on Instagram as she wrote, "I wanna wear streetwear and be ‘candid on Instagram’ like Gen Z. Please advise."

Chopra was spotted wearing olive green joggers with a black t-shirt. The actor completed her look with white sneakers. She accessorised her look with black sunglasses and a black bag. For makeup and hair, the actor kept a subtle look with nude makeup and a messy hairdo. Parineeti Chopra's latest post received a good response from her fans. One of the users commented, "Lol same conundrum- no advice" while her brother Shivang Chopra complimented her saying, "Ahemmm…. This is where i shine!!! Lessgo. @parineetichopra". (sic). Several other fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Parineeti Chopra extends gratitude to her fans

In the recent past, Parineeti Chopra shared a picture where she was seen looking at the sky in an all-white outfit. The actor added sunglasses to accessorise her look. Chopra thanked her fans and wrote, "After a long time, I am looking up and forward into the future. You guys did that. Thank you. '#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar', '#TheGirlOnTheTrain', '#Saina' ". In another post, Parineeti Chopra shared a picture of her lying down on the grass with white flowers spread around her. The actor exclaimed that she is thankful and happy. She wrote, "Thankful. Happy. Blessed. 🌸 The industry and fans have given me unending appreciation for #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar #TheGirlOnTheTrain #Saina. Old days are back again. Thankyou reviewers, thankyou audiences." Check out Parineeti Chopra's photos.

Parineeti Chopra's movies

Parineeti is currently gearing up for Ribhu Dasgupta's upcoming action-thriller project. The film features Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu and Parineeti in the lead roles. It also features Rajit Kapur, Kay Kay Menon, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. It is being shot in Turkey with all the safety and COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra was the leading lady in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film was released theatrically in March 2021, and is also available on Amazon Prime Video, while her other films like The Girl On The Train was released on Netflix in February. Saina, too, premiered on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video in March this year.

