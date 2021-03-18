Parineeti Chopra Wishes Saina Nehwal On Her Birthday, Calls Her 'Champion'

On March 17, 2021, Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra took to her official Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note wishing Saina Nehwal as she rings in her 31st birthday. Parineeti, in her special note, called Saina her ‘champion’ and her ‘muse’. The actor added that portraying Saina on the big screen and her journey of becoming a badminton player has been her ‘biggest honour’. She further hoped that the film makes Saina Nehwal 'proud'. Parineeti Chopra will be seen playing the role of Saina in her upcoming sports biographical drama, Saina.

Parineeti Chopra pens heartfelt note on Saina Nehwal's birthday

Parineeti is an active social media user as she is constantly treating her fans with snippets from her upcoming Saina biopic. On March 17, 2021, she dropped a video on Instagram giving a sneak-peek into her preparations for her role in Saina. In the two-minute-long video, one can see her practising badminton rigorously and sharing her experience of playing the athlete. One can see her doing various exercises to fit into her role and learn how to play the sport. As for the caption, she penned, “How I became ‘#Saina’. Shot in London, Mumbai and Thane. Thankyou Eshan, Vad sir and the entire badminton community for teaching me. I dedicate this film to you” with praying hands emoticon.

As soon as the BTS video was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to show their excitement for the film and compliment the actor for her hard work. A fan commented, “Love you!! You've worked so damn hard and it is evident” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Wid no any doubt u r gonna proud nd crazy as usual pretty girl Parineeti mam and yes u r the best for any kind of role and u take it in another level lots of love and duaaaaaa from me all the v best my favourite”. A user commented, “Now I really can't wait to watch this movie” with a pair of red hearts. Another one wrote, “So proud of you” with several heart-eyed face emojis.

Helmed by Amole Gupte, Saina is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rashesh Shah under T-Series and Front Foot Pictures. Originally, the film was scheduled to release in the month of September last year but was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 26, 2021.

