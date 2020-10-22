Parineeti Chopra's Birthday: Facts About The Bollywood Actor, Fans Should Check Out

Actor Parineeti Chopra celebrates her 31st birthday on October 22. She made her debut in Bollywood in a 2011 movie and then went on to do many other movies that the audiences loved. Apart from acting, she has also sung a few songs in her movies and fans have even appreciated her singing. So on the occasion of her birthday, here's a look at a few Parineeti Chopra's facts that you must know about:

Parineeti Chopra's trivia

1. Parineeti Chopra was born on 22 October 1988 in Ambala, Haryana. She belongs to a Punjabi Family.

2. Parineeti Chopra's father is Pawan Chopra, who is a businessman and her mother is Reena Chopra. The actor was born in a Joint family.

3. Parineeti Chopra has two brothers, whose names are - Shivang and Sahaj. Even her three cousins are very famous actors - Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Meera Chopra and Mannara Chopra.

4. Parineeti Chopra completed her studied at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Ambala and then went on to graduate from Manchester Business School.

5. While studying at Manchester Business School, Parineeti worked part-time for the Manchester United Football Club in the catering department.

6. Parineeti added in an interview with The Hindu that she was a very studious kid and wanted to be an investment banker when she grew up.

7. In 2006, Parineeti came back from The UK to live with Priyanka Chopra and Priyanka helped her find a job as a PR with a Film Industry Production house.

8. Parineeti Chopra won her first award in 2011. The award was - Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

9. She made her first cameo appearance in the film Dishoom in 2016. She played the role of Muskaan Qureshi in the film.

10. Parineeti Chopra's career made a fun turn in 2017 when she sang her first song - Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin for the movie Meri Pyaari Bindu. Many fans and celebs realised that Parineeti Chopra could also sing.

11. In 2015, the actor was the brand ambassador for 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign. The campaign was targeted over the well being of a girl child.

12. Parineeti Chopra is the first actor to endorse the tow competing brands - Coke (Maaza) and PepsiCo (Kurkure) at the same time.

13. Parineeti Chopra's first TV appearance was as a mentor in India's Best Cinestar's Ki Khoj in 2014.

14. Parineeti Chopra also lent her voice in the Hindi dubbing for the film - Frozen 2. She dubbed for the voice of Elsa's sister Anna, while Elsa's voice in Hindi was Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka and Parineeti are cousins in real life.

