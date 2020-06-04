Parineeti Chopra Pens Cute Birthday Wish For Father; Says, He 'put Singing Into My Veins'

Parineeti Chopra recently shared a series of pictures and videos from her childhood and singing videos of her father. The actor posted these pictures to create one cute birthday wish for her father. She also penned a heartfelt note for him.

In the series of pictures, the first picture is a family picture with Parineeti standing next to her brother’s walking chair. Her parents are standing behind Parineeti and her brother. The next two pictures are also from Parineeti Chopra’s childhood; in one picture, her father is seen singing and in another picture, Parineeti Chopra’s family is seen celebrating her birthday and her father is seen feeding her a piece of cake. In the last picture, Parineeti Chopra’s father is seen sitting on a scooter and in the last video, he is seen singing while her mother captures the beautiful scenic beauty on their vacation.

Parineeti Chopra captioned the picture as, 'My dad. The guy who put singing into my veins. He sings before he talks. Makes fun of everything. Everything. Is car-obsessed. Buys scooters and redesigns them. Feeds everyone else before eating himself. Does not understanding the concept of ordering "less” from a menu. Army man. Mimics every human being he meets. (Which means he likes you). Insists on growing every vegetable at home. Hates processed food. Works out 2 hours every morning and puts us to shame. Cannot eat curd if it has malai. 3 bowls of dessert are nothing. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DAD! 🧡 @pawanchopra01 P.S. Our parents send us these singing videos from every holiday they take. 😊'.

In the recent past, Parineeti Chopra hosted a virtual coffee date for five lucky winners along with Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula. The virtual coffee date was organised as a way to raise funds to feed 4000 family members of over 1000 daily wage earners in India. The actor has spoken to a leading news daily about her endeavour and stated that there are millions of unemployed daily wage earners who are struggling to make ends meet during the lockdown.

The actor has also come forward and done her bit to raise funds for ration kits which include whole wheat flour, rice, lentils, spices, salt and oil sustainable for a family of four. During the virtual coffee date, Parineeti and Anshula Kapoor sat down with five lucky winners and shared a cup of coffee while having heartfelt discussions. During the virtual coffee date, Parineeti Chopra also revealed her love for puzzles with one of her fans. The actor also showcased her collection of ongoing puzzles that took the fans by surprise.

