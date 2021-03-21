Parineeti Chopra's Experimental Characters In Bollywood, From A Scientist To An Alcoholic

Parineeti Chopra has always chosen to play out of the box characters that are challenging. She has portrayed a myriad of roles from a quirky scientist in Hasee Toh Phasee to an obsessive alcoholic in The Girl on the Train. The actor is now gearing up to play the role of an athlete in Saina Nehwal’s biopic. Let's have a look at some of the most ‘challenging’ characters she has played on the big screen.

Hasee Toh Phasee

In Hasee Toh Phasee Parineeti Chopra plays the role of Meeta, a scientist. The story revolves around her and Sidharth Malhotra’s characters as they compliment each other's quirks and find love in an unexpected place. Sidharth is supposed to be marrying Parineeti’s sister in the film, but things take a turn otherwise. Meeta is a bubbly scientist who is not without her quirks. She is sharp as a knife with ideas popping into her mind all the time, but she often does not think before making important decisions compelling Sidharth to get her out of sticky situations. Parineeti plays Meeta with a nuance. In the movie, she managed to bury Parineeti completely to allow Meeta to shine and take centre stage.

The Girl on the Train

Parineeti Chopra’s character in The Girl on the Train is no walk in the park. She goes from being a whip-smart lawyer who will defend the truth at all cost, to being a woman who is wrecked by the circumstances and has succumbed to alcohol. Parineeti Chopra plays a woman who is lost and thus obsesses over the life and activities of another woman who she perceives to be perfect. Her obsession is what gets her embroiled in a grizzly murder case while also battling with partial amnesia. In the film, Parineeti’s Meera is forced to face all of her demons to get out of the situation to find out more truth that she wasn't prepared for. The film ends with her avenging herself and taking back the power that she had lost.

Saina

Saina Nehwal’s biopic will be another Parineeti Chopra's movies where she will be challenging herself to play the role of the famous athlete. She reportedly had to undergo intense physical training to play the part in the film. Parineeti Chopra also had to hone her skills as a badminton player to look convincing . The film is set to hit the theatres soon.