Parineeti Chopra's Impromptu Singing Session With Her Brother Shivang Will Make Your Day

Parineeti Chopra is a lover of music and has also lent her voice to a melodious song Mana ki hum yaar Nahi from Meri Pyaari Bindu in which she starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The song was highly appreciated by everyone. Recently, in Prineeti's latest Instagram video she is seen jamming to a popular classic song along with her brother.

In the video, Parineeti Chopra is singing Mohammed Rafi's song Teri Aankhon Ke Siva. Parineeti Chopra is accompanied by her brother Shivang Chopra in the car. Parineeti Chopra took to her social media account to share their "impromptu singing sessions". The fans could not stop themselves from appreciating the siblings' soulful voice. Parineeti Chopra captioned the video saying that "My little baby brother @shivangchopra99 and me. We have been doing these impromptu singing sessions for 20 years now. We could sing anywhere! Now waiting for a music director to "discover" us and give us a song!! Anyone listening? We are enthu, will work hard, and no tantrums. (Price on request) #Audition #MusicDirectorsPleaseNotice #NoAutotune"

Watch the video here

After this video became popular, Bollywood rapper Badshah commented on the video with a heart emoji. On the other hand, Music director Amaal Malik commented "Sureele Bachhe , Studio Aao 💯🤓🤣". Apart from them, social media influencer and artist Kusha Kapila also appreciated the video by commenting "Riyaaaaz pakka hai".

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In the film, Parineeti Chopra will be sharing the screen space alongside her co-star from Ishaqzaade Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banarjee and is scheduled to hit the screens on March 20, this year.

