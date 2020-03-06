Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Captions Are Surely An Inspiration For A Social Media User

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most famous and finest actors in Bollywood today. Parineeti Chopra has made a great career and her debut film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl also was a hit. Parineeti Chopra initially joined the Yash Raj Films as a PR consultant and later got a role in the movie. Parineeti’s other movies that are famous are Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and many more.

Parineeti Chopra is also known for her fashion sense and stylish appearance. Along with being a multipurpose actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an avid internet and social media sensation today. She has around 24.8 million followers on social media. The posts that she uploads gets thousands of like within minutes. Fans admire not only her photos but also her quirky captions:-

Parineeti Chopra's best Instagram captions, Check out here-

Parineeti Chopra at the beach-side enjoying her coffee-

Boots and a shirt to the beach. “Anyone who has an objection to this, should speak up now or forever hold their peace”. 😅👔👢

Parineeti Chopra enjoying her holiday at the Maldives expresses her love for water-

A hammock in the middle of the ocean?! YESSS PLEASEEE !!! 🧜‍♀️

Parineeti Chopra on a holiday in Europe-

Goodbye Europe. You were cold, but kept my heart warm. 💕 How cheesy! Just like my holiday diet. Thanks lovers for making this special! ❄️

Parineeti looks beautiful in this quirky look and happy-face-

"Smile through it all baby, smile through it all ..." 🦄

Parineeti Chopra looks stunning in this black pant-suit and loves to wear black, which is witnessed in the post-

Find what you love, and dedicate your life to it 🧿

Parineeti busy in her phone and gives the post the best caption-

Me at any time of the day nowadays. 📞 Spent 17 years of my life without a phone and now can’t do a single thing without it. Miss the simpler time sometimes! #Kalyug 🤣

