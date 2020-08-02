Parineeti Chopra's Mom Expresses Her Heartfelt Gratitude On Receiving Request For Artwork

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra had recently shared that her mother Reena Chopra is using the lockdown days to paint, and also gave mom's "lockdown gems" in art on social media. And seems like several art lovers went on to purchase and show love to her mother’s painting. The actor’s mother recently took to her Instagram handle to thank each and every individual who has helped her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Reena Chopra shared a long thank you post for all the people who have shown interest and bought her painting. She wrote, “For everyone who responded to my daughter’s post about my paintings, showed their love or interest, I am extremely grateful”. She also went on to add saying, “Of course I cannot say thanks to each one of you individually but please accept my gratitude.” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this heartfelt thank you post, several netizens and art lovers went on to comment on all things nice. They praised Reena for her hard work and efforts. One of the users wrote, “You are indeed very talented dear. Great Work!” While the other one wrote, “Thank you for sharing your beautiful Art. Stay safe! Stay Blessed!” Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Crooning 'Ishaqzaade' Title Track Will Make Your Day, Watch Video

On July 18, 2020, Parineeti had taken to her social media handle to share exquisite pictures of her mother’s art work. She went on to share several pictures and also penned down a note for her fans. She started off saying that her mom is not a professional artist. She added that she just loves to paint because it gives her happiness and everything she makes it is straight from the heart.

Parineeti also added, “She does not have a big studio or some huge production setup. She has put a small chair and table in my old bedroom and works from there. Whenever she gets free from cooking or running the house, she goes upstairs and starts drawing.” She also went on to request fans and art lovers if they would be interested in purchasing some of her mom’s artwork. Take a look a some of her mom’s artwork below.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra's Best Outfits From When She Visited Kapil Sharma Show, See Here

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Announces Social Media Detox, Says 'See You Soon Fam'

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Overjoyed As Rafale Jets Land In Ambala: 'Historic Moment For Hometown'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.