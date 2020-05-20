Parineeti Chopra's Movies That Have An Ensemble Cast; Check Details

Parineeti Chopra has received several accolades for her performance in movies. The actor kickstarted her acting career with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and since then there has been no turning back for the actor. Her performances in movies like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Hasee Toh Phasee are widely appreciated. The actor has also sung some of the most popular songs including Maana Ke Kum Yaar Nahin, which grabbed huge attention from the audience. With all that said now, here are some of Parineeti Chopra's movies that consist of an ensemble cast.

Parineeti Chopra's movies with ensemble cast

Golmaal Again

Parineeti Chopra essays the role of Khushi in the popular action-comedy flick Golmaal Again. The movie is helmed and produced by Rohit Shetty and Sangeeta Ahir. The movie features an ensemble cast, featuring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh in prominent roles. The movie revolves around the story of five orphan guys who encounter a ghost when they return to their orphanage to attend their coach's funeral.

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra Lauds Mumbai Police For Their Creative Coronavirus Ludo Twist

Kill Dil

Kil Dil is a 2014 movie that is helmed by Shaad Ali and produced by Aditya Chopra. The multi-starrer movie features Ranveer Singh, Ali Zafar and Parineeti Chopra in prominent roles, and Govinda essays the role of an antagonist. The movie revolves around the story of a young man who provides shelter and protection to guys named Dev and Tutu. Later, a game of defiance and deception follows and love happens when a girl named Disha enters their lives.

ALSO READ | When Priyanka Chopra Scorched Trolls For Their Regressive Vitriol On Her Pic With PM Modi

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

The 2011 film is produced by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The romantic comedy flick features an ensemble cast, featuring Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Dipannita Sharma, and Aditi Sharma. Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma play lead roles in the movie while Parineeti Chopra, Dipannita Sharma and Aditi Sharma essay supporting roles. The film was a commercial success. It narrates the story of a man who fools women with aims to get money. The movie shows how the ladies who have been fooled plot a plan to get their money back.

ALSO READ | IforIndia Concert: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra & Alia Bhatt's Segment Details

ALSO READ | Throwback To The Times Parineeti Chopra Sang Her Way Into Everyone's Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.