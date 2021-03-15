Parineeti Chopra's 'no Filter' Selfie Receives All The Love From Fans; See Pic

Parineeti Chopra shared an interesting post on Instagram yesterday. She posted a selfie, and added a caption which read: 'No Filter'. She added a long nose emoji in reference to Pinnochio, signifying that she is lying in the caption about there being no filter. Let's take a look at the 'No Filter' filtered post on Parineeti Chopra's Instagram:

About Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post

In her latest Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra added her selfie with an obvious vignette filter to it. The photo is new, but the filter gives it an old-school with the typical digital red coloured timestamp. The timestamp reads '28/9/98' and although incorrect, served its purpose for the photo. The Girl on the Train actor is sporting a black Tee with her hair parted in the middle and tied into a ponytail. The photo has already garnered several thousand likes. The post saw the usual turn out of red heart emojis followed by fire heart emojis.

Parineeti Chopra often shares pictures from different photoshoots along with making movie announcements on her social media handle. Before her filtered 'No Filter' selfie, the actor shared a song teaser from her upcoming sports biopic Saina. The song is titled Parinda and is sung by Amaal Mallik.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movies

Parineeti Chopra will be soon seen in the sports biopic Saina which is based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. The trailer for the film was released on March 2. The movie stars Manav Kaul as her coach. It will be released in theatres on March 26. Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the Netflix film The Girl on the Train alongside Aditi Rao Hydari. It is the official remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, which was in turn, adapted from a novel. Parineeti has received several accolades and critical acclaim for her portrayal of Mira Dev.

Her next project is Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. The movie is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and also stars Arjun Kapoor. After several postponed dates, the movie will finally release in theatres on March 19, 2021.

Parineeti recently has also been in the news for her support towards the delivery person of Zomato. She voiced her opinion stating that the person's story should also be heard and she also said that if the delivery person is innocent then the woman who has filed claims should be penalised. The controversy has garnered a lot of attention and stirred up the media.