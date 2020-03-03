The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Parineeti Chopra's Quirky Forms Of Fitness See Pics Inside

Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra is passionate about fitness. The actress mixes fitness & fun with their various forms and loves posting about them. Read on to know more.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has recently been all about sports and fitness. The actor's upcoming movie which is based on Saina Nehwal's biopic requires her to be physically fit and strong. The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actor has taken to her social media handle on various instances and shown some of the quirkiest forms of fitness.

Listed below are some of Parineeti Chopra's Instagram photos that will show us how to stay fit with various forms of fitness. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

READ:Parineeti Chopra Shares Candid BTS Pictures From Saina Nehwal's Biopic; See Here

READ:Parineeti Chopra Proves That She Is A 'Potterhead' In Her Latest Video; Watch

Parineeti Chopra will tell you how to stay fit with these nondifferent forms of fitness

Parineeti Chopra's fitness routine involves yoga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Parineeti Chopra's fitness goals include swimming as well

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

READ:Parineeti Chopra And Priyanka Chopra Never Fail To Give Us Sister-goals; See Pictures

Some fun sports, too!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Parineeti Chopra's fitness includes some intense workout 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Fun with scuba diving 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Brett Lee
LEE BACKS INDIA TO REACH FINALS
Anupam Kher
ANUPAM KHER'S VIDEO ON CORONAVIRUS
Trump
TRUMP LAUDS US' ROLE IN AFGHANISTAN
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
Karti Chidambaram
'TOXICITY OF SOCIAL MEDIA IS BANE'
Shikhar Dhawan
SHIKHAR DHAWAN POSTS GROOVY PICTURE