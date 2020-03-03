Parineeti Chopra's Quirky Forms Of Fitness See Pics Inside

Parineeti Chopra has recently been all about sports and fitness. The actor's upcoming movie which is based on Saina Nehwal's biopic requires her to be physically fit and strong. The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actor has taken to her social media handle on various instances and shown some of the quirkiest forms of fitness.

Listed below are some of Parineeti Chopra's Instagram photos that will show us how to stay fit with various forms of fitness. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Parineeti Chopra will tell you how to stay fit with these nondifferent forms of fitness

Parineeti Chopra's fitness routine involves yoga

Parineeti Chopra's fitness goals include swimming as well

Some fun sports, too!

Parineeti Chopra's fitness includes some intense workout

Fun with scuba diving

