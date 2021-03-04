Parineeti Chopra's 'Saina' Teaser: Fans Hail The Actor, Say 'Parineeti Is Coming To Slay'

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movie Saina has received a lot of flak after the makers released a poster of the movie as it was reportedly an incorrect representation of the badminton serve. The poster also announced that the movie will have a theatrical release on March 26. The makers recently shared a new teaser from the film on their YouTube channel.

Saina Teaser unveiled on YouTube

The Saina teaser was released on Thursday, March 4 on the T-series YouTube channel as the movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-series. The 1 minute 30 seconds video starts with Parineeti's monologue in which she talks about the gender disparities in the country and how a girl child is expected to marry as soon as she turns eighteen while visually showing a badminton court and glimpses of Parineeti playing the sport.

The video then goes on to show snippets of Parineeti playing badminton matches, winning a medal in the Olympics and giving interviews to the media post her multiple victories. The teaser reveals that the film is based on the first female Badminton player of India and her journey to being the person that she is now.

Fans react to Saina teaser

Even though Parineeti and the maker of Saina were heavily trolled for the poster the teaser of the film has been generating positive reviews from the fans. Here is what the fans have to say about Saina Nehwal's biopic on YouTube and Twitter:

#SainaTeaser is disappointing..

Teaser lacks the thrill and spirit of a sport movie..

Cringe dialogues, wrong casting(parineeti is not looking good at all) will play a negative role for movie.. zero excitement..

But let's hope for the best.. fingers crossed. — Raghuveer Singh1008 (@RSingh1008) March 4, 2021

Goosebumps truly so proud @ParineetiChopra u r nailing it as #Saina so good this is and ur grip and stance wow so on point

Proud parizaades truly we are #SainaTeaser rocks indeed

Game Set Match

Here comes saina aka parineeti showing wat our girl saina did for India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³

ðŸ’–ðŸ’–âœŒ https://t.co/ogivbPtifR — à¤…NMOL K MAHTANI Ë¢áµƒá¶¦â¿áµƒ (@aKm07) March 4, 2021

Parineeti Chopra's movies and upcoming projects

Parineeti Chopra is still on a high after receiving rave reviews for her latest Netflix thriller The Girl on the Train. The actor is gearing up for the release of Saina which is a biopic on the Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. The movie was supposed to release in 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Saina is slated to hit the big screen on Friday, March 26.

The film is directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj & Rasesh Shah. The music for the film is composed by Amaal Malik. Shraddha Kapoor was originally selected for the role of Saina but was later replaced by Parineeti as the former did not have dates for the film's shooting schedule.

Parineeti will also be seen in the movie directed by Dibakar Banerjee titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside her Ishaqzaade co-actor Arjun Kapoor which is set to release on Friday, March 19, 2021.

