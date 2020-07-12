Parineeti Chopra's Tracks Which Crossed Enviable 50+million Views Mark On YouTube

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra has featured in several spectacular films in her acting career so far. Apart from storyline, performances, and screenplay, another major highlight of Parineeti Chopra's movies are the amazing songs picturised on her. The stunning tinsel town actor has given us some memorable tracks, but only a few special songs have crossed the enviable 50+ million mark on Youtube. So let's take a look at Parineeti's most popular tracks which crossed a whopping 50+ million views on Youtube, have a look.

Parineeti Chopra's songs that crossed 50+ million views on YouTube

Ve Maahi (Kesari)-406 Million

Ve Maahi from Kesari is an endearing super-sweet and adorable love song from the War-drama. It showcases the blooming romance between the screen-couple in the movie. With playback by musical sensations Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur, Ve Maahi is a chartbuster hit, with over a whopping 406 million views on Youtube. A soothing melodious track written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Ve Maahi is Parineeti Chopra most viewed track on Youtube.

Teri Mitti Female Version (Kesari) 270 Million

Teri Mitti female cover is sung by Parineeti Chopra herself. It is a heart-wrenching song which goes perfectly in sync with the story of Kesari. Penned articulately by Manoj Muntashir, Arko's music gave this song a new high. Teri Mitti is a touching and emotional track, which takes you back in time and recall the sacrifice of 21 Sikh soldiers, who fought a glorious battle before Independence. With a manganous viewership of 270 million views on Youtube, this is the second most-watched watched Parineeti Chopra's songs on the digital platform

Proper Patola (Namaste England)-190 Million

Proper Patola is party track featuring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in uber-cool avatars. The video is a visual treat in itself, and the peppy beats make this tuneful number a must add in your party playlist. With 190+million views, Proper Patola from the romantic drama, Namaste England is a great song to play when in celebratory mode. It is sung by the terrific trio of Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, and Aastha Gill. The major highlight of this Parineeti Chopra song is Badshah's rap in it.

Maine Tujhko Dekha (Golmaal Again)-180 Million

Counted amongst the most famous Parineeti Chopra's songs, Maine Tujhko Dekha unarguably is a part of this list. A fun-romantic track with a modern twist to the 90's iconic song Neendh Churayi Meri song. Maine Tujhko Dekha featuring Pari, Ajay and the other cast of Golmaal Again has crossed over 180+ million views on Youtube. It is a refreshing track sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Sukriti Kakar, lyrics by Kumaar, and the song is recreated by Armaan Malik.

Punjabi Wedding Song (Hasee Toh Phasee)-72 Million

Punjabi Wedding Song from Dharma's Hasee Toh Phasee is a fast-pace bhangra dance number. This track of Parineeti Chopra has crossed 70 million views on Youtube. Hasee Toh Phasee is a light-hearted romantic-comedy, wherein Parineeti and Sidharth Malhotra play an adorable couple. A notable performance of the gorgeous diva in the KJO film. Punjabi Wedding Song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Benny Dayal. Dynamic duo Vishal and Shekhar composed this Bhangra track, and popular lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics.

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi (Meri Pyaari Bindu)-70 Million

The last track in this riveting list is Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi from Meri Pyaari Bindu. It is Parineeti's first Bollywood song as a singer. A smashing hit number by Kausar Munir and composed by Sachin Jigar. Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi has over 70+ million views on Youtube. It is a soulful track that penetrates deep in your heart. Ideally a separation song but with a positive feel to it.

