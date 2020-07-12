Parineeti Chopra's 'Ye Jawaani Teri' From 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' Making Video A Must-watch

Out of all Parineeti Chopra's movies, one film which is highly underrated is none other than Meri Pyaari Bindu. The absolute stunner played the role of a free-spirited girl, who aspires to become a successful singer. Ayushmann Khurrana played the male lead in this light-hearted romantic-drama. The backbone of this YRF film was its electrifying music, and one particular track totally justifies the bittersweet banter of the characters Bindu and Abhimanyu in the film. Which is, Ye Jawaani Teri, take a took at this fun-filled behind the scenes song making video of this dance number from the Parineeti Chopra starrer.

Parineeti Chopra & Ayushmann Khuranna's Ye Jawaani Meri making is simply unmissable

Meri Pyaari Bindu is anchored in Kolkata. It is a love story of two childhood buddies, who somehow end up as friends irrespective of sharing a beautiful romantic connection. Parineeti Chopra's character is a powerhouse of energy to reckon with. Penned by Kausar Munir, and sung tunefully by Nakash Aziz and Jonita Gandhi, Ye Jawaani Teri is a super fun track in the movie. The song making video starts with Parineeti talking about the vibe of this fun track. The Ishaqzaade actor said that Ye Jawaani Teri from Meri Pyaari Bindu is a cool track, which showcases banter between two friends.

As the video progresses from the lyricist, choreographer, director, to the actors you can see all these important cast and crew members sharing their thoughts about Ye Jawaani Teri. After Parineeti Chopra, Kausar talks about the unique lyrics of this track from Meri Pyaari Bindu, and how she wrote them, keeping the Kolkata and Bengali feel alive in the lyrics. This is because the film is based in Kolkata. Then comes the National Award-winning actor Aushmann Khurrana, the Bala star also talked about the "Rock and Roll" vibe attached to the track. This is primarily because Meri Pyaari Bindu is a story of a couple back from the late 90s and early 2000s era.

Via the video, you can also catch a glimpse of Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra's dance rehearsal for the tracks. Also, the number of efforts the Art director took to create a set for this track. From trams, mural art, chai kulhads, football, to old antique cycles, you can see it all. The choreographer of the Ayushmann Khurrana's movie, Rajit Dev, can also be seen talking about the wonderful experience he had working with the actors. Apart from that, the of director, MPB Akshay Roy can also be spotted shaking a leg and dancing to the tunes of this amazing soundtrack in the BTS video. Watch the final song video here-

