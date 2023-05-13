Parineeti, Raghav Chadha's Engagement: Priyanka Chopra Arrives At Venue 

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged today (May 13) in Delhi. And a while ago, Priyanka Chopra was spotted arriving at the venue. The global star was pictured arriving in a car and posing (V-finger sign) for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

A few hours ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of what seems to be her outfit for the engagement ceremony. It is a beige embroidered ensemble designed by Torani. In the image, she wrote, "Wow, thank you Torani, not just for your exquisite and, but also the international letter. Big fan... lots of love."

Priyanka Chopra at Delhi airport

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is Parineeti's cousin, and in the morning, she was spotted at Delhi airport. The actress checked into Delhi in a beige co-ord set with sunglasses. She greeted the paparazzi with a Namaste. However, the actress got miffed as fans hounded her for selfies, making her uncomfortable.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have chosen Kapurthala House as the venue for the engagement ceremony. It is being reported that around 150 guests are expected at the ceremony, including members of the film fraternity and political background, such as Manish Malhotra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and others. The couple sparked the dating rumours when they were spotted at lunch and dinner dates around Mumbai and Delhi in March. However, the couple never confirmed the rumours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Uunchai, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Next, she will be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill. Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, can be seen in Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. She also has Jee Le Zaraa and Heads of State. Last, she was seen in the movie Love Again.