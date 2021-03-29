Parineeti Responds To A User Who Said 'films Went Unnoticed Due To Horrible Release Dates'

Actress Parineeti Chopra responded to a Twitter user who said her two good films in two weeks "went unnoticed due to horrible release dates and poor strategies." Chopra has had back-to-back three releases this year, starting from The Girl on the Train on Netflix, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and last week's sports biopic Saina in theatres.

The user on Twitter wrote, "Saina could've done wonders at the box-office on a normal date." Parineeti agreed with him and confessed that she is grateful that the films were loved by all despite releasing at such a time. She wrote, "Agree about the BO numbers, but I am grateful that despite releasing our films during the pandemic, we have won the love of critics and audiences in such a hugeee way! Small steps, but the journey back has started"

Saina traces the journey of Saina Nehwal’s rise from a humble background, driven by ambition to just ‘smash’ her opponents, to becoming one of the most successful athletes in the country. Right from the encouragement shown by her parents during her growing up days to her coach helping her bag an Olympic bronze medal, among other achievements. The movie is helmed by actor-director Amole Gupte.