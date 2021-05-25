'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran' Clocks 3 Years, Fans Call Diana's Performance 'too Good'

The historical action film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran released on this day in 2018. The film received a positive response from the viewers and critics for its intriguing plot. As much as John Abraham’s role was appreciated by the audience, they also have showered love on Diana Penty’s performance. The film is deemed as one of her ‘finest’ works so far. Fans have also taken to Twitter to express their admiration for Diana’s role in Parmanu as the movie completes three years of its release.

Diana Penty in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

The model-actor played the role of Captain Ambalika Bandopadhyay. She was John’s colleague in the film who helps him establish India as a nuclear country. The film chronicled the challenges India faced while conducting its second nuclear tests. This movie is also an ode to the Indian Army, scientists, bureaucrats and intelligence agencies, the unsung heroes of our country.

Fans have taken to Twitter to shower love on Diana’s role. Many have also shared their favourite moments and dialogues from the film. Check out their tweets and reactions below.

@DianaPenty Celebrating #3YearsOfParmanu. It's one of the finest movie on real story. All the characters did their job magnificently. And DP you're just so fab & looked so amazing in uniform. 😍💖 @TheJohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/yJ9D5WLBY6 — Daniel Malani (@DanielMalani) May 25, 2021

#3YearsOfParmanu .A really well made made movie with fine performances and good music .One of the best performances of #JohnAbraham.#DianaPenty was good too and she looks gorgeous in that Army uniform.Directed by #AbhishekSharma 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/v31QcKleyM — Yuvaan (@YuvShrma) May 25, 2021

It's been 3 YEARS!! Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran, a salute to India's Unsung Heroes- Army, scientists, bureaucrats & intelligence agencies who worked tirelessly against all odds to ensure that India found its place in the World Nuclear Map. @TheJohnAbraham #3YearsOfParmanu pic.twitter.com/A9nOZJKLZe — 𝔸𝕒𝕣𝕦𝕤𝕙𝕚 𝕛𝕒𝕗𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕟👑👸 (@AarushiJafc) May 25, 2021

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran plot

The plot of the movie revolves around Ashwat Raina, an IAS officer from RAW, who suggests to top ministers that they should give their affirmation to conduct retaliatory nuclear tests against China. But his suggestion is not taken seriously and the tests are conducted just for the sake of it and without his knowledge. He comes to know of it when America warns India not to continue the tests. Ashwat is fired as well. But when the new PMO holds office, they approach Ashwat and ask him about what went down earlier and what was the cause of the failure of the tests. He is also given permission to start the project from scratch but ISI agents come to know it and create hurdles again. But after many struggles, the tests are conducted and India is declared a nuclear state. The film was an Abhishek Sharma directorial and also starred Boman Irani, Vikas Kumar, Yogendra Tiku and Anuja Sathe among others.

Diana Penty in Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute

The 35-year-old actor is going to make her Malayalam debut with the action-thriller movie Salute. Dulquer is going to essay the role of a cop and is also the producer of the film. It is a Rosshan Andrrews directorial and is one of the highly anticipated films of the actor. Its release date has not been announced yet.

Image: @dianapenty Instagram

