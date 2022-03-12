Parth Samthaan Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Into His Birthday From Sets Of 'Ghudchadhi'; Watch

The television world's heartthrob Parth Samthaan is all set for his Bollywood debut with the Sanjay Dutt starrer film Ghudchadhi. Parth Samthaan is a well-known personality of the television world and rose to fame with shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kaisi Yeh Yariaan among others.

After winning the hearts of the audience on the small screen, the actor is all set to entertain his fans and weave the same magic on the silver screen. As the actor turns a year older on 11 March, he gave fans a sneak peek into his birthday celebrations from the sets of Ghudchadhi.

Sneak peek Parth Samthaan birthday celebrations

As Parth Samthaan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut, on Friday, March 11, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that had glimpses from his birthday celebrations from the sets of Ghudchadhi. In the video, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor was seen cutting several cakes with the cast and crew members of the film including singer Khushalii Kumar.

Sharing the post, the actor penned a heartwarming caption. He wrote "Thankyou soooooooo much for making the most memorable Birthday till date #dreamsdocometrue.A year wiser (and older of course) thanks a ton for all your wishes and blessings and love ..Thankyou #parthians Arey Abhi toh party shuru hui hain #ghudchadhi #shoot (sic)".

Take a look at the post below:

'Stay Blessed': Netizens wish Parth on birthday

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans showered love on the post. One of the users wrote "Happiest Birthday Parth. Keep shining and Keep making us speechless by your performances, Keep rocking, Manan And Anurag Love you, Stay blessed (sic)".

A second user commented, "Cheers to your personal new year! Let’s live it up. HAPPY BIRTHDAY #ParthSamthaan As we celebrate you today, please never change. Happy birthday (sic)".

Parth Samthaan's industry friends including Malvika Raaj, Arjun Bijlani, Sussanne Khan's rumoured beau Arslan Goni and many others reacted to the actor's post. Take a look at their reactions below:

Ghudchadhi Teaser

The shooting of the Sanjay Dutt-starrer film is in its full swing. The rom-com drama is directed by Binoy Gandhi and the film is being shot across locations in Gurugram, New Delhi and Jaipur. Along with Parth Samthaan and Sanjay Dutt, it also stars Raveena Tandan in the lead role.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt shared the short teaser of the film via his official Instagram handle and mentioned in the caption that he is all set to bring laughter and drama with a fun-packed movie. The teaser shows the latest montage that features the names of the main cast of the film.

Take a look at the teaser below:

(Image: @the_parthsamthaan/Instagram)