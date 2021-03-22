'Partner' Shooting Locations: Where Was The 2007 David Dhawan Romantic Comedy Shot?

Partner is a 2007 romantic comedy-drama directed by David Dhawan. The premise of the movie revolves around a love guru who assists and helps males by giving them advice about love and how to win over a girl's heart. He himself falls in love with a crime journalist who is also a young widowed mother and gets swept in a lot of controversies because of his work. Know where was Partner filmed.

Partner shooting locations

According to IMDb, a majority of the film was shot in the city of Dubai and some shots were filmed in Thailand.

Chelsea Towers

In the movie, Katrina Kaif plays the role of a businesswoman who is often confused about what her next move should be when it comes to decisions related to work and has a group of advisors comprising of men whom she relies on. The building in which her office is shown to be located is the beautiful Chelsea Towers of Dubai. Here is a scenic shot of Chelsea Towers:

Media City

One of the famous songs from the movie that made its way into the playlist of the viewers, My Love was shot in Dubai's Media City. The area is a tax-free zone in Dubai and is a hub for media agencies. In 2005, Irish pop band Westlife also held their concert for the public in this area. Check out the picturesque location in the video of the song.

Emirates Palace Hotel

Another song from the movie titled Maria Maria was shot in Dubai with the beautiful Emirates Palace Hotel in the backdrop. Watch the opulent hotel elevating the background of the song in the music video:

Phuket, Thailand

While a huge chunk of the film was shot in Dubai, there were some scenes that were shot in Phuket, Thailand. The scene in which Prem and Bhaskar go to visit Prem's sister and her kids was shot in Phuket. The entire beach sequence of the movie along with the title track was shot on the clear blue beaches of Thailand.

Partner Movie Plot

The movie is a story of 'love guru' Prem who assists many hopeless men to woo women whom they could only dream of getting. But the love guru makes this dream only a step away from reality. His most hopeless student is Bhaskar played by Govinda who has fallen head over heels for Katrina's character Priya Jai Singh, who is one of the most beautiful women around. The love doctor comes to the rescue by covering up the mess-ups Bhaskar can create. Prem guarantees 100% success in all his projects, but when he falls in love with headstrong journalist Naina played by Lara Dutta, he fails to impress her using his own anecdotes and tries very hard to woo her. Partner is an adaptation of the movie Hitch starring Will Smith.