Pati Patni Aur Woh 'relatable': Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Get Candid

Pati Patni Aur Woh is scheduled to release in theaters on Friday, and the leading actors of the movie Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, in conversation with Republic TV, could not be more excited for the audiences to see the film. The trio was seen poking fun at each other every now and then throughout the interaction. On being asked about the Tapasya (also Ananya Panday's character's name in the movie) or the rigorous efforts that the actors had to undertake for the film, Bhumi Pednekar jokingly revealed that Kartik had to take a lot of 'tapasya' because of which her character had to bear the brunt. Kartik Aaryan was quick to add,

" Vedika, i.e., Bhumi has disrupted a lot of Chintu Tyagi's (Kartik's character) "tapasya". There isn't much to reveal further except that it has been fun in Pati Patni Aur Woh."

Read | When Kartik Aaryan became 'Woh' for Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

The actors spoke about the relevance of the film in modern times as the subject of an extramarital affair has been commonplace and therefore, relatable to the audience. Kartik revealed the weirdest gift he ever received, his social media obsession and more. The actors also claimed to be hopeful for a sequel to their film Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar cracking up with the idea of a new-age love triangle for the sequel.

Watch the full interview (above).

Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi indulging in a cake war is too much fun

About the film

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the famous 1978 movie of the same name. While Kartik Aaryan will be seen portraying the role of 'Pati'(husband) Chintu Tyagi, Bhumi Pednekar as the 'Patni' (wife) Vedika, Ananya Panday will be seen as Tapasya who is 'Woh' (other one) in the movie. Apart from the trio, Dangal actor Aparshakti Khurrana will also essay an important role in the film. Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra, and Bhushan Kumar.

Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh director Mudassar Aziz opens up about marital rape dialogue in the film

Also read | Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer stirs controversy: Dialogues altered after social media outrage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.