Memorable Dialogues From 'Patiala House' That You Must Check Out

Patiala House stars an ensemble cast of Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. This sports drama film revolves around Gattu, who lacks self-confidence. However, he is an obedient son to his father, who trusts him the most. Every day he recalls the time when he wanted to play for England, but his father did not allow him to do so. Therefore, he was leading the life of his father’s choice.

He was lonely and miserable before Zeeshan and Simran entered his life. The duo helped him gain confidence and got him back on track. He did not bother to convince his father and used the opportunity to fulfill his long lost dream of becoming a renowned cricketer.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, this sports drama film showcases how Gattu realizes he kept himself in the box to avoid reality. His strong will power and passion helped him to convince his father, who got a heart attack because of Gattu’s steps. He also apologizes to Gattu’s siblings for dominating them and gives them freedom.

This film was well-received by the audience and the critics alike. It also garnered positive reviews for its hummable songs. We have compiled some of the best dialogues from Patiala House that you would love.

Here are the best dialogues from Patiala House that you must read

Ek din gaaliyon ka shor taaliyon ki goonj mein chup jayega Har naye din mein kuch khaas hota hai Bachche apni maa se kuch chupa nahi sakte Kaali surat, kaali kartoot Gattu, tumne apne sapne bauji ko sacrifice kar diye hain. Aur ab in sabko sapne dekhne ki bhi permission nahi hai Tum Kheloge, apne liye, hum sabke liye Sab badal gaya hai.. ab bas unko badalna hoga. Tab Jaake Patiala House bauji ke saamne sir utha ke apni zindagi waapis maangega

