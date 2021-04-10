Patraalekhaa Reveals Her First Impression About Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Patralekhaa have been quite open about their relationship in the public. They often post beautiful photos together on their social media platforms and write heartfelt notes to each other. They have starred in the film Citylights together and they have come a long way from there. Patralekhaa has revealed that she did not have a good impression of Rajkummar when she first saw him and she explained it to be a ‘tarnished’ one.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa revealed that she first saw Rajkummar in his movie Love, Sex Aur Dhokha and developed a dislike towards him because of his weird character in the movie. She thought he was like his character in real life. Rajkummar also spoke about his first impression of Patralekhaa when he saw her in an ad and he thought that he is going to marry her someday. Clearly, the couple had polar opposite thoughts about each other.

But fate had other plans for the couple. They started working together for the film Citylights and were cast as a married couple in the movie. Patralekhaa said that on the sets, Rajkumaar’s passion for his work and his hard work were what earned her respect for him. Then they started talking to each other about films, their love for cinema and their passions and with time it developed into a beautiful romantic relationship. She mentioned that, unlike other couples, they did not officially go on dates. They spent their time just going for drives or staying at home.

Patralekhaa also praised Rajkummar for being an extremely caring boyfriend and said that he goes out of his way to make her happy. She added that he makes her feel like he was the lucky one to have her. She recalled an incident when an article mentioned her as Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend, and he retweeted it and wrote Patralekhaa’s boyfriend. She mentioned that they both are equal in their relationship.

On the work front

Patralekhaa will be seen next in the upcoming ZEE5 original series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu opposite Parth Samthaan. Recently, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s horror-comedy film Roohi released in the theatres. It received mixed reviews from fans and critics. He will be seen next in Harshvardhan Kulkarni’s next film Baddhai Do which is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 comedy Badhaai Ho. In the movie, Rajkummar will be seen opposite actress Bhumi Pednekar. Another one of his releases is named Hum Do Hamare Do and the filming of the movie is underway.

Image source: Patralekhaa Instagram