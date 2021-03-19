Patralekhaa And Rajkummar Rao Gush Over Their One Common Love, Their Dog 'Gaga'

City Light actors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao are dating each other for almost 10 years now. Patralekhaa took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, March 18, to share a photo of someone both she and her longtime boyfriend absolutely adore. It is none other than their cute dog 'Gaga'.

Patralekaa and Rajkummar Rao's common love - Gaga

In the Instagram post, Gaga was seen sitting on the floor and looking up with her innocent eyes and her tongue out. Pratralekha wrote in the caption "With all my heart and soul I love you #Gagaâ£ï¸ ". Rajkummar Rao soon left a comment on the Instagram post that said: "Gaga our love" with a red heart emoticon.

It is not the first time Gaga has featured in her Instagram feed. In fact, Patralekhaa has an Instagram highlight solely dedicated to Gaga. The compilation of Instagram stories has moments of Patralekaa and Gaga together like cuddling her while sleeping, posing with her before a party, and calling them "Patra and Gaga" together. Even Rajkummar Rao once added a photo of Patralekhaa and Gaga together and titled it "Two Lovelies".

Know about Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao's love story

In a Humans of Bombay post, Patralekhaa revealed she saw Rajkummar for the first time when she watched Love Sex Aur Dhokha and thought he must be just as weird as his role in the film. However, Rajkumar Rao had seen her in a tv commercial and he thought he was going to marry her. Patralekhaa said when she started working with him, it felt like magic and she respected that he would make sure not just him but everyone around him did their best in work. They started talking about work and bonded over their love for cinema. In the post, Patralekhaa expressed she saw him going through the struggle and never giving up and so how can they not fall for each other.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao starred in the film City Lights in 2014 which was the remake of the British film Metro Manila. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is about a poor farmer from Rajasthan coming to Mumbai to search for a livelihood. Both Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's roles of Deepak Singh and Rakhi Singh respectively were lauded and Patralekhaa won Star Screen Award for Most Promising Newcomer- Female.

Promo Image Source: Patralekhha's Instagram

