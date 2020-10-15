Patralekhaa Gives Glimpse Of Her 'first Working Day' Amid Pandemic, Gets Ready With Team

On October 14, Patralekhaa took to Instagram and gave a peek into her 'first working day' amid the pandemic. It seems like Patralekhaa shot something for her venture. As seen in the photo, her team, all masked and in PPE kits, could be seen styling her hair. A lot of makeup products were placed on the table. By the looks of it, she got decked up in her vanity.

Through the caption, Patralekhaa expressed that 'the photo needed a post' because 'it was the first working day for her during the pandemic'. As soon as her post up, fans and followers of the actor rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, 'You are back', whereas, another fan also wished her the best. Many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post. Rajkummar Rao also dropped awestruck emoticons on her pic.

Patralekhaa's 'first working day amid the pandemic'

Patralekhaa keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts on social media. She often gets papped with Rajkummar Rao when they head out in the city. Recently, the duo also teamed up for a fun video on Instagram for a brand. Looks like Patralekhaa also misses vacationing as she also posts throwback pics from her travel diaries.

Also Read | 'Love Action Drama' Makers Release An Unseen Action Sequence, Watch

Also Read | Sushant's Sister Shweta Deletes Her Twitter & Instagram Accounts Amid Fight For Justice

It was on Rajkummar Rao's birthday, August 31, when Patralekhaa set the internet ablaze. She posted an adorable birthday wish for her beau and stole the show with her caption. Firstly, Patralekhaa shared a B&W picture in which Rajkummar smiled away to glory as he was caught in a candid moment. In the second picture, Rajkummar sported a jacket and sunglasses. By the looks of it, the photo was clicked during a holiday, as there were snow-clad mountains in the backdrop.

Whereas, in the third picture, the actor flaunted his glares. Sharing the pictures, Patralekhaa wrote, 'Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart. Thank you for telling me #Rasodemeinkauntha. Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao.' Patralekhaa's amusing caption came after a rap video by Yashraj on Kokilaben-Gopi bahu's 'Rasode main kaun tha' conversation from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya went viral on social media.

Also Read | Patralekhaa shares mushy pic with Rajkummar Rao; says 'Let's wake up in 2021'

Also Read | Patralekhaa wins beau Rajkummar Rao's heart yet again with 'Mirror Mirror' post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.