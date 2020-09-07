Patralekhaa Posts Another Pool Photo, Calls It "Patra Aur Pani Ki Ek Aur Kahaani"

Patralekhaa is well-known for her stunning pictures on her social media handle. Patralekhaa easily pulls off her pool looks on her Instagram page. She recently posted her picture sprawling in a pool and added an interesting caption.

Patralekha’s Instagram post proves she is a water baby

Patralekhaa loves to stay underwater. She recently took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her in a pool with a hint of sunlight on her body. Her caption itself declared that she was a water baby. She stated, “Patra aur Pani ki ek aur Kahaani.. Kabhi Samundar toh kabhi Pool ki RaniðŸ¬”. Patralekhaa described her photo by saying that the post was another story of her love for water bodies. Fans could see her wearing a radiant yellow and blue bikini in this photo.

Fans of the actor took to the comments section to shower love on the post. While some commented that she looked gorgeous, others added heart and fire emojis. Check out a few comments-

Patralekhaa is quite active on Instagram and posts stunning photos of herself. Check out a few photos where she’s seen showing how much she loves to get clicked while being in a water baby and the immense joy it brings-

Patralekhaa's photo here was captured by photographer Viveck Daas Chaudhary and it was reposted by her on her Instagram handle. Her intense look in her floral swimsuit was loved by her fans and other Bollywood actors. Huma Qureshi asked her to “Stop It” (from being so stunning) while her fans showered the comment section with hearts.

Patralekhaa's Instagram has again flooded with love a few days ago when she posted a vivacious photo of her playing with the sea waves. Her overzealous expression while splashing the water won over her fans and followers, who showered the post with love. The actor's boyfriend, Rajkummar Rao, also posted heart emojis on the post.

Here’s another spectacular one from Patralekhaa’s Instagram photos. She stated through her caption that she missed the sea and how she’s always been a water baby. She posted a photo in her beautiful white bikini a few months ago amidst lockdown. She credited Rajkummar Rao for this picture.

