Patralekhaa Shares Glimpses Of 1st Birthday Celebration After Marriage With Rajkummar Rao

Actor Patralekhaa Paul rang into her 33rd birthday on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The actor received a plethora of wishes from her fans, family and celebrity friends. A day after her beautiful celebration, she took to her verified Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of her first birthday celebration after her marriage with her husband Rajkummar Rao. Check out the pictures below.

Patralekhaa celebrates her first birthday after marriage with Rajkummar Rao

In the first picture, one can see her posing at a table with the birthday cake and candles. The actor can be seen flashing her bright smile for the camera. She donned a stunning black ensemble and went for subtle makeup. In the second picture, she can be seen sitting next to Rajkummar as they made a wish before blowing the candles. As for the caption, Patralekhaa simply wrote, "Thank you everyone for the lovely wishes."

On Patralekhaa's birthday, Rajkummar Rao had penned an adorable note. He shared a beautiful picture of him and his wife where they can be seen deeply in love as they looked at each other while smiling. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday @patralekhaa. I LOVE YOU." Many friends from the entertainment industry took to the comments section and dropped wishes for Patralekhaa.

Newlywed couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in the year 2021. The couple dated each other for over a decade and got married on November 16. They dropped snaps on Instagram and wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

Recently, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Rajkummar also took to Instagram and dropped snaps from his wedding where he can be seen admiring Patralekhaa. He can be seen donning a white sherwani with a turban, while Patralekhaa looks ethereal in a red Sabyasachi lehenga. He captioned the post, "@patralekhaa Today, Tomorrow, Forever." Patralekhaa also dropped rare pictures from the wedding festivities and expressed her love for the Citylights co-star.

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao