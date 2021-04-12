Patralekhaa Shares Heartfelt Note After Father's Demise, Says, 'I Am Angry, I Am Sad'

Actor Patralekhaa on Monday took to her Instagram handle to mourn the demise of her father. Sharing a portrait with a garland around him, Patralekhaa wrote, "I am angry I am sad I am at a loss of words". [sic]

"This pain this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything. Papa. I love you we will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life. You always worked that extra mile so we could have a better life! You were the best father the best husband. You loved your work and you were just the best at it. All your friends have been telling me that you were a great friend, a philosopher, and a guide to them.

See you Papa on the other side... I love you," she penned in a heartfelt note.

Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Mukesh Chhabra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Diana Penty, Harleen Sethi, Saqib Saleem, and many more expressed their condolences in the comments section.

On the work front, Patralekhaa was last seen in the mini-series, Forbidden Love. Streaming on OTT platform ZEE5, the romantic series released four episodes. The series stars Ali Fazal, Pooja Sharma, Patralekhaa Paul, Aditya Seal, Harsh Chhaya, Omkar Kapoor, and many others.

For her next, Patraklekhaa boats the cast ensemble of an upcoming action film, Where Is My Kannadaka. Helmed by Damini Kanwal Shetty, the film stars Arbaaz Khan, opposite Patralekhaa. However, no release date has been revealed yet by the makers or the cast.