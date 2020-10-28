Patralekhaa Shares Post From A Day At The Beach; Sports A Black And White Polka Dot Bikini

Actor Patralekhaa Paul took to her Instagram as she showed off her summer body. The actor uploaded a couple of pictures from her time at the beach as she donned a bikini and a messy updo. Take a look at the post.

Patralekhaa’s Instagram Post

Patralekhaa took to her Instagram as she posted these pictures from the beach. The first of the two pictures is a selfie, while the other is captured by someone else as Patralekhaa poses and does the peace sign with both her hands. She is sporting a black and white polka dot bikini and a pair of white cat-eyed sunglasses while she has her hair in a messy updo. For a caption, the actor just chose to add three mermaid emojis.

Patralekhaa is a water baby and her Instagram feed is proof as the actor often uploads images at beaches and pools. Her captions with the pictures aren’t any less quirky. One of her recent captions with a picture in the swimming pool said – “Patra aur Pani ki ek aur Kahaani.. Kabhi Samundar toh kabhi Pool ki Rani🐬” which translates to “Another story of Patra and Water, sometimes she is the Queen of the pool and sometimes the beach.”

Patralekhaa on the work front

On the work front, Patralekhaa was last seen as Keya in the Zee5 show Forbidden Love’s first episode called Arranged Marriage, opposite Ali Fazal. She has also been a part of a few other web series/films including Bose: Dead/Alive as Nandani, Cheers as Prerna, and Badnaam Gali as Nayonika. She made her debut with the film Citylights in the year 2014, where she played the role of Rakhi Singh opposite Rajkumar Rao. She went on to win the Star Screen Award for Most Promising Newcomer – Female in the year 2015 for her debut role. She has also featured in the movie Love Games in the year 2016 as Ramona Raichand and Nanu Ki Jaanu in the year 2018 where she played Siddhi.

