Patralekhaa Hits Back At Trolls, Says She Will Wear What She Wants To Wear

Patralekhaa is an Indian actor who has worked in Hindi movies like City Lights, Nanu Ki Jaanu and Love Games. The 30-year-old actor was snapped by the paparazzi last Wednesday when she went to attend the screening of Kiara Advani’s Netflix film, Guilty. Patralekhaa found herself at the receiving end of internet trolls who body-shamed her for her outfit. Take a look at how Patralekha hit back at the trolls here:

Read Also: Super 30 Star Mrunal Thakur Says She's 'in Love'; Wants This Actor To Take Her Out On Date

Patralekhaa hits back at trolls with a powerful post

Patralekhaa attended Kiara Advani’s Netflix film premiere of Guilty dressed dapper as usual. She wore a black crop top, jeans, a black jacket and paired it with black boots. She also adopted a curly hairdo that complemented the rest of the look perfectly. She looked ravishing as always but her pictures earned a lot of negative comments online.

Patralekhaa was shocked to see such negative and hateful comments regarding her outfit. She was badly body-shamed for wearing the said outfit. The City Lights actor chose to hit back at the trolls in style. She shared a collage photo of her from the premiere day and composed a long paragraph to let people know about her opinion. Take a look at the post below.

Read Also: Katrina Kaif Defends Rohit Shetty Against Trolls, Says His Comment Was 'misunderstood'

She wrote: "I wore this outfit to a screening and got papped! A few fashion bloggers picked it up (thank you for that) but I happened to read the comments section below and they were filled with negativity. I was a bit shocked about people spewing so much negativity and personal attack in their comments. WHY? It’s my body I will wear what I like and what I want. If i look cheap,wannabe,this shape, that size etc, its really none of anyone’s business. My body my armour! I will wear what I want to wear. #HappyWomens’day2020. Celebrating today and everyday. Strong today, Stronger tomorrow. (sic)"

On the occasion of Women's Day, Patralekhaa shared this above post hitting back at the trolls. Her intentions were as clear as day as she wrote it's her body and she would wear what she likes and it is nobody else's business. Patralekhaa got support from actor boyfriend Rajkummar Rao who left a comment saying that she is the prettiest girl ever. Not only Rajkummar Rao, but celebs like Hazel Keech, Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi also lauded her stand.

Read Also: 'Kabir Singh' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Backs CAA, Says 'I Trust My Prime Minister'

Read Also: Rajkummar Rao To Star In 'Badhaai Do' Replacing Ayushmann Khurrana: Here's Why!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.