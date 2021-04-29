Patralekhaa's Sister Parnlekha Mourns Father's Demise, Pens Emotional Tribute

A few weeks back, actor Patralekhaa mourned the demise of her father Ajit Paul and on Thursday, Patralekhaa's sister Parnlekha took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt tribute. The post included a picture of Parnlekha posing with her father along with an emotional note.

Patralekhaa's partner and actor Rajkummar Rao dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Bhumi Pednekar meanwhile, wrote, "Big Hug Patra". Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari also dropped heart emojis.

Papa,

I am good at tributes; I am good at saying the final goodbye to people and things that matter. I have done it a few times already in life; however, my darling papa, I just don't know how to bid adieu to you. Life never prepared me for it. A motormouth like me is unable to churn out words, let alone, write her thoughts down at this point. Why, you may ask? An anxious paralysis I call it, or, perhaps, just the very act of procrastinating the inevitable. "What is the inevitable," some may ask? "To speak for the last time with my darling papa," I reply.

Papa, all the gauntlets thrown at me so far in life have hurt, but, I still walked. This one, with your death written on it, has brought me down on my knees. Please, pick me up. I need you. I always will...

I always asked you about all the tangible assets you'd leave me, but, it never crossed my mind to thank you for all the intangible ones you've left behind, the ones that make me, me. So, thank you instilling in me the value of honesty, integrity and honour. Thank you, for teaching the 5-year-old me, the most beautiful prayer I chant to this day, every time I stand in front of the idols of the Gods.

"Dear God, endow me with knowledge and intelligence" - this prayer, this so called intangible asset will pass on to your grandchildren. Thank you, for saving the 19-year-old me from tuberculosis. While every quack in town was misdiagnosing me with different diseases, your and jethu's relentless pursuit to save me kept me alive. Thank you, for acknowledging the rainbow.

Thank you, for supporting my mind whenever it needed support. Thank you, for doing everything extremely erudite, extremely passionate. You were a cool guy! Thank you for just letting me be.. . AVS, LSTFI? You made them possible. Thank you!

Your mind, your magnetic attraction to hard work and your sense of resilience are the things that I have inherited and I consider all those things the greatest gifts that destiny and my Papa have left me. I assure you Papa, whenever the spiritual leopards will congregate and result in creative and financial endevours, those endeavours will be carried out with honesty, integrity and honour.

Death, is the oldest sorrow and the only certainty known to mankind, one that every soul has to experience in every birth and something no soul ever gets used to in any birth. When my time comes, please, be there to guide me to the next realm. I'll need you.

Rest in peace Papa.

In between birth and death, in between youth and old age and in between seconds and years, I'll keep speaking to you.

This note wasn't the last time. I love you.

Your child,

Silvie.