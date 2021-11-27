Patralekhaa's Sister Showers Her With Kisses As Actor Ties Knot With Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa on November 15 in Chandigarh. The photos of their wedding have been making their rounds on the internet. Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha shared photos from the wedding ceremony as she penned down a note for her sister. Patralekhaa's sister was seen showering her with kisses as she tied the knot with her beau Rajkummar.

Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha showers her with kisses

Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha took to her Instagram and shared pictures from the actor's wedding ceremony. In the photos, the sisters were seen embracing each other and stealing kisses. As she shared the photo, Parnalekha wrote, "Out of the 365 days, Patra and I will fight for 364 days and that 1 day that is left, on that day we become overwhelmed with gratitude and shower all the love we had stored in our hearts for 364 days on each other. She watches out for me and how. I, in return, just pray that all my happiness and peace becomes her’s, and all her pain becomes mine."

She concluded her heartfelt note and wrote, "We look alike; we sound alike; we have the same triggers; we are twins separated by only 4 years. My sister, Goldie, you are a beautiful person inside out. You made a beautiful bride. Papa agrees!"

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram and shared a video from his special day, it featured some of the best moments from his wedding ceremony with Patralekhaa. In the video, the actor could be heard telling the camera, "Honestly it's been 10-11 years but it feels like we just started dating, we just love each other's company so much. So we thought let's just do it, let's be husband and wife."

The video also featured Patralekhaa's speech for Rajkummar, she said, "It's been 11 years, but I feel like I've known you for a lifetime and not only this lifetime, I'm sure it's been many lifetimes." Rao replied and said, "We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates, thank you for being my wife."

(Image: Instagram/@parnalekha9)