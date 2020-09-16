Patralekhaa's 'Throwback Thursday' Photographs From The Streets Of LA; See Pics

Actor Patralekhaa recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures which were clicked last year around this time. In the gorgeous clicks, she is seen posing on the streets of Los Angeles as she enjoys a casual stroll in a casual and attractive outfit. She has mentioned in the caption that the picture has no filter, which brings out her natural beauty. Her fans are loving her look as they shower appreciative comments on the actor.

Patralekhaa’s Los Angeles look

Actor Patralekhaa recently took to social media to share a bunch of throwback pictures which highlight her natural beauty and grace. In the pictures posted, she is seen standing in the middle of a street in Los Angeles while she looks back at the camera. She appears in a casual daywear outfit, with minimum makeup on her face.

Patralekhaa is seen wearing a pair of white bottoms which blend well with the green-dominant background. The highlight of these pictures is her denim jacket which has a ripped frame. The jacket also has the face of a white tiger stitched at the back, which gives it a unique and urban cool touch. Some patchwork with an American flag is also spotted on the left sleeve of the jacket.

Patralekhaa’s hair has been left open for the pictures, with beach waves that go well with the casual outfit. Her eyebrows have been well done while the rest of her makeup has been kept light. She has also added a pair of golden statement earrings that match the denim jacket.

In the caption for the post, Patralekhaa has mentioned that the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, last year. She has written that there is no filter on the photographs while also indicating that the pictures are a part of the ‘throwback Thursday’ segment. Have a look at the photos from Patralekhaa’s Instagram here.

Read Patralekhaa Posts Another Pool Photo, Calls It "Patra Aur Pani Ki Ek Aur Kahaani"

Also read Patralekhaa & Pranalekhaa Show 'sisterly Love In Uncertain Times' While Sporting Bikinis

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have complimented her casual and no-filter look. A few of her fans have also used a bunch of emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at a few comments on her post here.

Read Patralekhaa's Endearing B'day Wish For Rajkummar Rao Has A ‘Rasode’ Connection; See Post

Also read Patralekhaa Shares Stunning Beach Picture, Calls Herself 'queen' Of Water

Image Courtesy: Patralekhaa Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.