Patriotism To Inspiration From PM, Anupam Kher's 10 Big Remarks At Republic Bharat Summit

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, in conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, shed light on various topics including nationalism, 'Har Ghar Tiranga', raw truth of cinema, The Kashmir Files and more, at Republic Bharat's 'Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan'. Here's a look at 10 big statements made by The Kashmir Files actor at the conclave:

10 big statements made by Anupam Kher

'Tricolour was hoisted in J&K's Lal Chowk after years owing to 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

Kher lauded the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and said, "Recently when Har Ghar Tiranga was celebrated, how great it felt. In Jammu and Kashmir's Lal Chowk for so many years, the tricolour was not hoisted. This year, from every nook and corner of the region, videos emerged of people with Tirangas. Because they were told the importance of nationalism, of the Tricolour."

'Best response is to not respond at all'

The Uunchai actor said that too much importance is being given to a small minority, claiming that 99.9% of Indians are nationalists. Highlighting the instance where he once tore his speech because of someone's act, he said, "But now, I have changed. I have understood that the best response to them is to not respond at all. They should be ignored."

'Fakeness needs to be avoided'

Anupam Kher took a veiled dig at the film industry and advised that "the fakeness needs to be avoided" to attract the audience. "Now if I walk in here wearing a wig, and everybody knows I have a wig on, still I'm pretending that I don't and start talking on the importance of hair, then nothing could be more fake than that", he elaborated with his analogy.

'Fakeness has been rejected by the audience'

Anupam Kher spoke on the raw truth of cinema at Republic's Conclave. "When India got independence, cinema played a huge role in uniting the nation. Cinema was the only outlet to feel better. Our films had songs, and comedy. And the trend continued for decades, but in the last two years, the trend has changed. The audience has undergone a change. The fakeness has been rejected," the actor said.

'Change is silent'

The 67-year-old actor said, "Change is very silent, you won't get to know it immediately. But it's for betterment, today, you won't want to watch a film that does not leave you thinking."

'We have reached that spot from where we are being noticed'

Kher credited PM Modi for India's and Indians' stature being changed in the international forums. "The attitude has changed, and now everyone can see it. We have reached that spot from where we were being noticed to now when we are being respected," he said. He added, "The enthusiasm with which Narendra Modi speaks about the country, whether it be Yoga or anything else, has changed things."

'I've never seen PM Modi tired or slouched'

While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the work he has been doing for the country, the veteran actor said, "I get strength from PM Narendra Modi. People have been targeting him for one or the other reason, but he doesn't bother. I have learnt from Modiji. Every third person has something to say about him or his schemes. But for eight years and 13 before that, he's been working at it. I've never seen him tired or slouched."

'No country has more freedom of expression than India'

While giving a special message to the younger generation, Anupam Kher spoke about how failure is the biggest motivation to succeed. He stated, "A failure is an event, not a person. Failure is the biggest motivation to succeed if you take it the right way. And you are all lucky to be born in India. No country has more freedom of expression than this country. Those who keep raising this topic, watch them stand straight when the American anthem plays."

'Perceptions about Hindi-speaking people have changed'

Speaking at the Republic Bharat Conclave, the veteran actor also underlined how the perceptions about Hindi-speaking people have changed. "I am from a Hindi-medium school and when I arrived in Mumbai, I realised that I had more knowledge than them but still they looked down upon me," he said.

You shouldn't be afraid to speak the truth

Opening up on how one should never hesitate to speak the truth, Kher said, "My grandfather used to say that when you tell the truth, you don't have to remember it. We shouldn't hesitate from speaking the truth, but from the past few years, there was a kind of perception in people's minds - 'will I be popular if I speak the truth? - This is the era of truth and we have to speak the truth."