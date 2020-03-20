Pavail Gulati Opens Up About His Role In 'Thappad', Says Men Are Victims Of Patriarchy Too

Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati made a lot of noise with its intriguing storyline about how a woman's life changes after she gets slapped by her husband. While the film has more of Taapsee's role, her character Amrita’s husband Vikram, essayed by Pavail Gulati, also won the hearts of many. In a recent interview with a news portal, Pavail Gulati made some revelations about Thappad.

Pavail Gulati opens up about social patriarchy and his character in Thappad

In an interaction with a news portal, Pavail Gulati spoke about the last scene of Thappad wherein his character apols to Taapsee Pannu's character (Amrita). Pavail Gulati exclaimed that the entire team of Thappad movie wanted people to have their hopes high. The target was for people to "not" leave the theatre having the notion — "men will be men", he said. Gulati shared that they worked on bringing to light the concept that men and women, both, can change. Moreover, the actor also expressed that men are victims of patriarchy and conditioning too.

Also Read | 'Thappad': When Vidya Balan gave Pavail Gulati 'goosebumps' with hate-love review on call

Also Read | From 'Pink' To 'Thappad': Here Are Taapsee Pannu's Films With A Social Message

In the same interaction, Pavail Gulati also said that he was overjoyed with the response Thappad got. It was all unexpected, he added. He also expressed that all his life he did quite a many things, and thought that it will work for him, but none did. Thappad, with Taapsee Pannu, turned out to be a blessing in disguise, Gulati concluded.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu was slapped THESE many times by Pavail Gulati for 'Thappad'

Also Read | Holi 2020: How the festival affected the BO collections of films like 'Thappad', 'Baaghi 3'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.