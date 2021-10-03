Pavitra Punia Remembers Sidharth Shukla On Death Anniversary, Mentions Shehnaaz's Movie

Television actor Pavitra Punia remembered actor Sidharth Shukla on his one-month death anniversary with an emotional note. Punia took to her official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for the late actor. Taking to her IG stories, she also mentioned how Shehnaaz Gill has been keeping a brave face while going through the tough phase. Last month, Shukla passed away of a suspected heart attack.

Pavitra Punia remembers Sidharth Shukla

Pavitra Punia took to her IG story and posted a picture featuring Sidharth Shukla. She wrote, "Tu theek hai na waha ek mahina ho gaya. Yaad karte hain sab tujhe tera zikra hota hai to lagta hi nahi tu humare beech nahi hai (Are you fine there? It has been a month. Everyone remembers you, we talk about you. It is hard to believe that you are no longer among us)."

The TV actor further wrote about Gill's new movie, "Shehnaaz ki movie aa rahi hai Honsla Rakh. Tu hota to kitna celebrate karta. Wo bacchi bhi honsla rakhi hue hai (Shehnaaz’s movie Honsla Rakh will release soon. You’d have celebrated so much if you were around. That kid is also trying to be brave). We miss you Shukla."

Speaking to Hindustan Times in September, Punia talked about the bond between Gill and Shukla. She said that it was 'no less than that of a husband-wife.' Soon after the actor's demise, she said seeing Gill go through the turmoil, it has 'shaken her very core' as 'people dream of having a pure bond like they had.' She further hoped that Gill manages and 'stays strong to cope with the loss.'

Sidharth Shukla won the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, where he grew close to Gill. The duo also featured in several music videos together. However, they never confirmed their relationship. They were often spotted together and appreciated each other's support on their respective social media handles. Punia was a part of Bigg Boss 14, where Shukla participated as a 'senior.' The duo have also worked together on a daily soap named Luv U Zindagi in the year 2011.

Remembering the untimely demise of Shukla, many fans and followers also remembered him by posting emotional messages on social media. #SidharthShukla trended on Twitter with thousands of fans sharing sweet words in his memory.

Image: Instagram/@pavitrapunia/@sidharthshukla